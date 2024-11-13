Ina Trant née Lynch of The Farmhouse, Killeen, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Lixnaw, died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Aperee Living, Camp, on 12th November 2024, beloved wife of the late James, dear daughter of the late John and Mary Anne and cherished sister of the late Nellie and Nora (Smyth).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews John, Dominic and Joseph, nieces Frieda and Maria, the Barry and Trant families, her Smyth relations and her friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (14th November) from 3.30 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ina will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.