Helena Hannon (nee Gleeson), Knocknaglough, Lyreacrompane, Listowel, Co. Kerry,

Peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her husband, children, parents and sisters on November 19th 2022. Helena is pre-deceased by her brother Ger. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Joe.d and her adored children Oisín, Ódhran and Béibhín, her devastated parents Tom and Mary, her sisters, Joe.d’s parents Brendan and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

House strictly private, please. Helena has three young children. While you are welcome to attend the Requiem Mass, at Helena’s request, please do not approach the family or sympathise with them. Messages of condolence can be left in the Condolences section

May Helena Rest In Peace

Funeral cortège will depart Helena’s home on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 12.15pm, on route to The Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Please click on these links if you would like to donate to The Palliative Care Team U.H.K. and The Irish Daffodil Society in memory of Helena.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed. Link to follow.