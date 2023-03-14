Helen Mackessy of Kilflynn & formerly London, died on 14th March 2023, beloved daughter of the late Joe & Mary (Ryan) and dear sister of Caroline, Joseph, Janet & Daniel.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, brother-in-law Stephen, sister-in-law Máiread, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her sister Caroline (O’Regan’s) home, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee (V92VXH9) on Friday (17th March) from 4 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Helen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn ). Interment afterwards in St. Ailbe’s Churchyard Cemetery, Emly, Co. Tipperary, arriving at 2.30 pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry S.P.C.A. (www.rescueanimalsireland.ie ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.