Hannah Moran (nee Heaphy), of Doon East, Ballybunion & formerly of Main Street, Ballylongford.

Hannah died peacefully on Saturday the 27th July 2024 at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her parents Jackie and Hannah, and her loving husband Tom, sisters Mary & Nora, brothers Denny & John. Cherished Mother of son Thomas, daughters Ann & Jennifer. Deeply regretted by her sister Theresa, brothers Tommy, Willie, Jerry, Joseph and Brendan. Hannah will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Linda, Amanda, Kealan, Ruby, Crystal & Hazel, and by her great-grandchildren Darragh, Harley & Enzo, brother-in-law & sisters-in-law, sons-in-law Richard & Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family & wide circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening July 29th from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Hannah will take place at 11am on Tuesday 30th July in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by interment afterwards in Reilig Michil, Ballylongford.

Family flowers only, donations if desired, to University Hospital Kerry. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.