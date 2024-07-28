Advertisement

Hannah Moran (nee Heaphy)

Jul 28, 2024 11:00 By receptionradiokerry
Hannah Moran (nee Heaphy)

Hannah Moran (nee Heaphy), of Doon East, Ballybunion & formerly of Main Street, Ballylongford.

Hannah died peacefully on Saturday the 27th July 2024 at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her parents Jackie and Hannah, and her loving husband Tom, sisters Mary & Nora, brothers Denny & John. Cherished Mother of son Thomas, daughters Ann & Jennifer. Deeply regretted by her sister Theresa, brothers Tommy, Willie, Jerry, Joseph and Brendan. Hannah will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Linda, Amanda, Kealan, Ruby, Crystal & Hazel, and by her great-grandchildren Darragh, Harley & Enzo, brother-in-law & sisters-in-law, sons-in-law Richard & Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family & wide circle of friends.

 

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

 

 

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening July 29th from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Hannah will take place at 11am on Tuesday 30th July in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by interment afterwards in Reilig Michil, Ballylongford.

 

Family flowers only, donations if desired, to University Hospital Kerry. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Undertaker Login
Advertisement

Recommended

Cian Barrett to return to Kerry FC
Kerry winner in leger heat
Kerry at Cobh today in Cup
Kerry host Galway at noon
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus