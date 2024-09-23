Hanna Coffey, Carnahone, Beaufort. Hanna passed away peacefully on Sept. 21st 2024
Predeceased by her parents Danny & Nora. Sadly missed by all her relatives, the Coffey & Cahill family, her kind neighbours and the children she helped rear over many years especially her goddaughter Nuala. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Tuesday evening (Sept. 24th) at her residence V93H9Y3 from 4.30pm - 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort.
Requiem Mass Wednesday (Sept. 25th) at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
Hanna's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
