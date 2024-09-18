Gráinne Kavanagh Ennis of Church Street, Ardfert, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 17th September 2024, daughter of the late Tess & Jer, adored wife of Martin, dearest mother of Fiachra and Fionn and beloved sister of Bríd, Siobhán, Maura, Deirdre, Paudie, Emer and the late Diarmuid, Liam and Creda.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at Cúil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, St. Brendan’s Churchyard, Ardfert on Thursday (19th September) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning where the Requiem Mass for Gráinne will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or Recovery Haven, Tralee (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation or Donate - Recovery Haven (recoveryhavenkerry.com), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
