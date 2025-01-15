Geraldine Morris née Corrigan, Rockfield, Tralee Road, Killarney and late of Bohola, Co. Mayo.

Peacefully in the company of her loving family and the gentle care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Pat and dearly loved mother of Eileen. Very sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law John Reen, her much loved grandchildren David and his wife Jacklyn, Marlies and her partner Kieran and Daragh and his partner Vada, her great grandchildren Saoirse, Tommy Jay, Aebhín and Seán, her sister Helen (UK), nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tom, Kevin and Michael.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral