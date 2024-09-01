Geraldine Kennedy (née Hennessy)

On the 30th of August 2024. Sadly missed by her loving husband, Seamus, daughters Kathleen and Annie, son Mike, sisters Ellen, Liz, Mary Teresa and Agnes, brother Michael, grandchildren Melissa, Leanne, Declan, Derek, Lucy, Emma, Sofia, Zara and Jamie, great grandchild Rían, son in law Damien, daughter in law Gráinne, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Tuesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

House private please.