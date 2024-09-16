George Lane, Aoibhneas, Brothers of Charity, Foynes, and formerly of New Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at St. John’s Hospital Limerick on Sunday, 15th September 2024.
George, son of the late George and Rene, is very sadly missed by his brother John, staff and friends in Foynes and the wider Brothers of Charity Community.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale Tuesday evening from 7.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass for George Lane will be celebrated on Wednesday in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale at 11.00 a.m.
Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
