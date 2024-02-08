George Clifford, Sackville, Ardfert.
Predeceased by his brothers Jerome and Andy, sister Sheila (Serbu) and niece Vourneen (Hultman). George will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son John, daughters Mary and Sheila, daughter-in-law Lisa, Mary's partner Jon, his adored grandchildren Emily, Lilah and Rosa, brother Dessie, sister Vourneen (Healy), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing Friday (9th February) from 3pm to 5pm at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for George on Saturday at 12 o' clock in St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert livestreamed on St. Brendan's Church followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
