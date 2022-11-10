Advertisement

Geff O’Sullivan

Nov 12, 2022 09:11 By receptionradiokerry
Geff O’Sullivan Ballydaly and Cullen Co. Cork. On November 11th 2022 , in the excellent care of  Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue.

Reposing in his home Ballydaly (P51 W6PO) on Saturday from 5pm.

Removal on Sunday to the church of the Nativity Cullen at 4pm, reposing until 7pm.

Requiem mass on Monday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Tarrant’s Funeral Home Millstreet 0872525095

