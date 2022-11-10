Geff O’Sullivan Ballydaly and Cullen Co. Cork. On November 11th 2022 , in the excellent care of Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue.

Reposing in his home Ballydaly (P51 W6PO) on Saturday from 5pm.

Removal on Sunday to the church of the Nativity Cullen at 4pm, reposing until 7pm.

Requiem mass on Monday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Advertisement

Tarrant’s Funeral Home Millstreet 0872525095