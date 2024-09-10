Garvan Walsh, Kilquane, Cordal Castleisland and Sydney Australia. Unexpectedly at his home in Cordal on September 9th 2024 with his family by his side. Beloved son of the late John Joe. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Fiona , his loving mother Joan, brothers Patrick and John, sisters-in-law Melanie and Maria, his adored nephews and niece Seán, Conor, Fionn, J.J., Abbie, Robbie and Zach, uncles, aunts, uncle-in-law James, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends especially his work colleagues in Sydney .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10/30am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland .

Advertisement

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland