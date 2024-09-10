Advertisement

Garvan Walsh

Sep 10, 2024 09:39 By receptionradiokerry
Garvan Walsh

Garvan Walsh, Kilquane, Cordal Castleisland and Sydney Australia. Unexpectedly at his home in Cordal on September 9th 2024 with his family by his side. Beloved son of the late John Joe. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Fiona , his loving mother Joan, brothers Patrick and John, sisters-in-law Melanie and Maria, his adored nephews and niece Seán, Conor, Fionn, J.J., Abbie, Robbie and Zach, uncles, aunts, uncle-in-law James, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends especially his work colleagues in Sydney .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10/30am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland .

Advertisement

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus