The death has occurred of Frank (Francis) Keogh, formerly of Countess Grove and Upper Sunny Hill, Killarney.

Peacefully after a short illness in the presence of his family at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved son of the late Tim and Kathleen. Fondly remembered and dearly loved brother of Seán, Don, Tim and Eamonn. Much adored uncle of Donnchadh, Darragh and Selina and granduncle of Grace. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Frank will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

House Private Please.