Francis (Noreen) Smith (nee O' Sullivan), Floral Park, New York and formerly of Derrygarrive, Kenmare.

Francis (Noreen) passed away unexpectedly on the 4th of September, 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Brendan, adoring grandmother of Ronan, Maeve, Seamus and Padraig, cherished mother-in-law to Megan. Predeceased by her parents Denis and Mary, her bothers John and Pat, sisters Anne, Bridie and Eileen. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters Kathleen, Sheila, Carmel, Margaret, Mary and Elizabeth, brothers Denis, Jerry, Dan and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (September 10th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Francis (Noreen) will take place on Wednesday morning (September 11th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie. A private family Cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium Cork.

Francis (Noreen's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.