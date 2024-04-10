The death has occurred of
Francis (Frank) Murphy
Died peacefully on 6 April 2024. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Noreen (Murphy née Kennelly). Sadly missed by his partner Bridie (Cronin), sister Mary (Sellars), niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Frank's remains will arrive at St John's Church, Ballybunion at 10.45am on Friday, 12th April, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. This will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, St. John's.
