Francis (Frank) Hayes formerly of Oakpark, Tralee and Kerry Group

Francis (Frank), formerly of Oakpark, Tralee, passed away on Tuesday August 27th, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, at the University Hospital Galway, after an illness bravely borne. He is predeceased by his parents Tony and Una, his infant sister Elizabeth and his brother Eugene. Francis is deeply regretted and mourned by his cherished family; his loving wife Gráinne, children Tony, Anna, John, Joseph, Conor and Emily, Anna's partner Rahul, John's partner Emily, his sisters Evelyn, Breda and Una, his brothers John, Michael and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.

In ár gcroíthe go deo.

Reposing on Friday, August 30th, in St. Mary's Funeral Home, Woodford (H62 YV04) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 1st, at 2pm in St. Joseph's Church, Ballinakill (H62 EK29), with burial afterwards in Curra Cemetery (H62 EH28). Funeral Mass may be viewed live on https://churchmedia.tv/ballinakill

Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West. House Private on Sunday morning by request. Messages of sympathy for Francis' family may be inserted in the Condolence Book below.

The family would like to sincerely thank the Community Palliative Care Team, the Oncology Department of the Galway Clinic, the Staff of University Hospital Galway and all who cared for Francis during his illness.