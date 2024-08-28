Francie Casey, Frehanaugh, Clonkeen, Killarney.

Peacefully on Tuesday 27th August 2024, in the loving care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, sons Padraig and Brendan, daughters Marion and Anne Maria, grandchildren Tommy, Amy, Chloe, brother Seamus, sisters in law, Bella and Mary, nephews, nieces, predeceased by his parents Denis and Mary and brother Paudie.

Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff (V93D544) on this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonkeen. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery.

Advertisement

May he Rest In Peace