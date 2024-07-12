Frances Lynch(née O'Driscoll), Meadowlands Estate, Tralee, & formerly of Drimoleague, West Cork

Frances passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Sonny, grandson Howard, brother Con, sisters Eileen and Marie and godchild Patty.

Beloved mother of Breda, Marie, Gerard, Liam, Richard, Barbara, Norma, Eilish and Martin.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughters, grandchildren Clara, Jake, Thomas, Jonathan, Martin, Hélène, Jeanne, Cormac, Cathal, Eimear, Niamh, Jack, Darragh, Niamh, Katie, Billy, David, Hope, Luke, Alana, Shanaya, Hannah, Zak and Connor, brothers Gerald and Canon Liam O’Driscoll, sons-in-law J.J., Jack, Dave and Geoff, daughters-in-law Françoise, Aileen, Deirdre and Linda, nieces, extended family, the community of Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, neighbours and friends.

May Frances Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Requiem Mass for Frances will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.