Advertisement

Fr. John O’Rourke O.P. of the Dominican Community

Aug 8, 2024 15:04 By receptionradiokerry
Fr. John O’Rourke O.P. of the Dominican Community

Fr. John O’Rourke O.P. of the Dominican Community, Holy Cross, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Newry, Co. Down, died peacefully in the care of Our Lady of Fatima Home on 8th August 2024, beloved son of the late Peter and Margaret and dear brother of Aidan, Ronnie, Margaret (McGovern) and the late Gerald.

 

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, many friends and the Dominican Community and members of the Irish Province.

 

Reposing on Friday from 2.30 pm in St. Anne’s Chapel, Holy Cross, Tralee, with removal to Holy Cross Church on Friday at 6.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

 

Family flowers only please, enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus