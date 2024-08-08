Fr. John O’Rourke O.P. of the Dominican Community, Holy Cross, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Newry, Co. Down, died peacefully in the care of Our Lady of Fatima Home on 8th August 2024, beloved son of the late Peter and Margaret and dear brother of Aidan, Ronnie, Margaret (McGovern) and the late Gerald.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, many friends and the Dominican Community and members of the Irish Province.

Reposing on Friday from 2.30 pm in St. Anne’s Chapel, Holy Cross, Tralee, with removal to Holy Cross Church on Friday at 6.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.