FLORENCE O'SULLIVAN, (RETIRED BLACKSMITH) THE FORGE, BOOLTEENS, CASTLEMAINE

Florence passed away peacefully at St. Columbanus Nursing Home Killarney on December 27th 2022.

Beloved brother of Dermot, Eileen, Msgr. John & Patrick. Predeceased by his sister Anne & sister-in-law Bridie.

Much missed by his sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (Dec. 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church Keel. Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec.31st) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Family flowers only please.

Florence's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.