Fergus Cosgrave, Ballyoughtra Heights , Milltown and formerly of Mountmellick & Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Fergus passed suddenly from this life on Friday October 4th 2024.

He was born in Mountmellick, Co. Laois. He lived there until his early teens & then lived in Portlaoise for the next 40 years.

He has lived in Kerry for the past 21 years.

Deeply missed by his heartbroken family. Predeceased by his parents Phylis & Patrick, his brother Joseph & infant son Joseph.

Fergus will be lovingly remembered forever by his beloved wife Christine, daughters Lorraine & Emma, son Kieran, son-in-law Jeremy Wrenn, Emma’s fiancé Ken NG, daughter-in-law Liz, his dearly loved grandchildren Senan, Caoimhe, Zoe, Amara, Freya & Fionn, siblings Francis, Pat, John, Betty & Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

​​​​​May He Rest In Peace

Reposing Wednesday evening (Oct 9th) at Flynns Funeral Home, Castlemaine (V93 XNE2) from 6pm - 8pm . Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Oct 10th) to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on:

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CUH charity:

https://www.cuhcharity.ie/donate-page/

The Cosgrave family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.