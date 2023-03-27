Eugene (Eugie) O' Sullivan, Shanara Upper, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

Eugie passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Frances and his parents Hannah & Eugene.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Gene, daughter-in-law Liz, dearly loved granddaughter Niamh, sisters Eileen & Noreen, brothers Jimmy & Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening(March 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass Friday morning (March 31st) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.