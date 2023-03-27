Advertisement

Eugene (Eugie) O' Sullivan

Mar 29, 2023 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Eugene (Eugie) O' Sullivan

Eugene (Eugie) O' Sullivan, Shanara Upper, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

Eugie passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Frances and his parents Hannah & Eugene.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Gene, daughter-in-law Liz, dearly loved granddaughter Niamh, sisters Eileen & Noreen, brothers Jimmy & Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening(March 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass Friday morning (March 31st) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only, please.

Advertisement

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Hannah and pats o Connell

Mar 29, 2023 09:03

so sorry to hear of your loss to gene liz and Niamh and all the o Sullivan families may he rest in peace

Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus