Eugene (Eugie) O' Sullivan, Shanara Upper, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.
Eugie passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Frances and his parents Hannah & Eugene.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Gene, daughter-in-law Liz, dearly loved granddaughter Niamh, sisters Eileen & Noreen, brothers Jimmy & Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening(March 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass Friday morning (March 31st) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.
