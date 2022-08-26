Eugene Charles O'Sullivan, Foxrock, Dublin and Derrywest, Sneem.
Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Monday,( August 29th) from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Eugene Charles O'Sullivan on Tuesday, at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Eugene Charles' Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on stmichaelschurchsneem.org
Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Sneem Cat Rescue.
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
Family Information:
Peacefully on August 24th 2022 at his residence in Sneem. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Lynette (nee Cassidy), sister Lee (Condon), brothers-in-law Seamus and Marvin, Marvin's wife Maryann, also by Naomi, Amaury, Madison, Maxance and Sarah, extended family, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
