Eoin Ó Carra, Park Drive, Killarney and formerly of Galway City

Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday the 11th of June from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday morning followed by burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link --> https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate in memory of Eoin, to a charity of your choice.

Family Information: Eoin is survived by his heartbroken and beloved wife Olivia, his five daughters, Deirdre, Muireann, Niamh, Aoife and Maebh, their husbands and partner, John, Steven, Kevin, JJ and Dan, his grandchildren Niamh, Siobhán, Colm, Leah, Dónal, Séamus, Caoimhe, Sorcha and Donncha, his surviving sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and his extended family and friends.