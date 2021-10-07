Emmet Lucey of Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee
Beloved son of the late Paul and Kathleen (nee Heffernan) and dearest brother of Niall, Pamela and Ciara. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews & nieces Kirsten, Seamus, Hannah Mai, Ellen, Jay, Kate, Tadhg & Siún, his brothers-in-law Ray & Wayne, sister-in-law Dorren, uncle Vincent, also Anne & Maura, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Emmett will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
House private please.
