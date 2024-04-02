Ellen 'Nellie' Sugrue née De Loughery

Ellen 'Nellie' Sugrue nee De Loughery, Ardagh, Causeway and late of Slieveadara, Ballyduff. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on 1st April 2024. Predeceased by her husband Tim, her parents Patrick and Margaret, sisters Nora, Margaret(Duggan) and Mary Ann, brothers Michael, John Joe and her nephew Andrew Duggan. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughter Sheila, sons Patrick and Tim, sister-in-law Mary Galway (Currow), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home in Ardagh, Causeway V92PP83 on Wednesday (3rd April) from 3pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Nellie on Thursday at 1.30pm in St. Peter & Paul's Church Ballyduff livestreamed on churchmedia.tv/st-peter-and-st-paul-church-ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.