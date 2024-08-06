Ellen ( Eileen )Long Loftus,  (nee Deenihan)

passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her beloved family.

Pre-deceased by her husbands Martin Loftus and Michael Long, her parents, Michael and Mary (Brennan) sisters, Nora, Mary and Bridie and her brother, Maurice.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter, Sheila (Prendergast) son, Stephen (Loftus) son-in-law, Anthony, daughter-in-law, Shirley, grandchildren, Mirissa (Loftus) Darren (Loftus) Lorraine (Prendergast) David (Prendergast) and his wife Ashley, sisters, Catherine, Teresa, Ann and Margaret, brothers Michael and Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours

Rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Wednesday, 7th August from 5.00-7.00pm Ellen`s funeral cortege will arrive at St Teresa`s Church, Ballydonoghue, for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Thursday Aug 8th. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit UHK