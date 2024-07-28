Ellen Coffey (née Lynch), Church Street, Kilgarven.

Passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her daughter Philomena and son-in-law John. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dermot. Sadly missed by her beloved children Michael, Gerard, Philomena (Crowley), Paulette (O’Gorman) and Rimarie, sons-in-law John Crowley (Ardfert) and Daragh, daughters-in-law Mary and Bronagh, grandchildren Darren, Emma, Dermot, Micheal James, Claire, John, Killian, Ronan, great grandchildren Ryan and Críoa, her nieces and nephews, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Quill’s funeral home, Kilgarvan on Sunday, July 28th, from 6pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place for Ellen on Monday, July 29th, at 12 noon, in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Mass will be live streamed on Kilgarvan parish facebook page. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery, Kilgarvan.