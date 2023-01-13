Advertisement

Ellen Carey of Tralee & Ballybunion

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (16th January) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ellen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on St. John’s Ballybunion, Facebook page). Interment afterwards in St. John’s adjoining cemetery, Ballybunion.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Hepatology Ward, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved daughter of Edmond & Margaret, adored mother of Clodagh, Sean & Gillian, dearest sister of Linda, Susan, Irene and the late baby Sharon and fond godmother of her late niece Brogan.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her cherished granddaughter Esmée, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, relatives and many friends.

