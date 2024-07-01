Elizabeth O' Sullivan nee O' Connor, Caherfilane, Keel, Castlemaine & formerly of Cappantanvally, Glencar Co.Kerry
Reposing Tuesday evening (July 2nd) at her home in Caherfilane, Keel, from 5pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel on Wednesday morning (July 3rd) where the Requiem Mass for Elizabeth O' Sullivan (nee O' Connor) will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
House private today Monday (July 1st ) please.
Family Information: Elizabeth passed away peacefully at home with her loving family after a bravely fought illness.
Beloved wife of Jimmy and daughter of the late Cormac and Mary.
Sadly missed by her loving family; her heartbroken children Terry & Lisa,
son-in-law Jer & Terry's partner Michelle,
sister Christina (Griffin), brothers Charlie, Pat & John. Adored by her beloved grandchildren JJ., Ciara, Ollie & Ruby.
Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her special friends & extended family.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Elizabeth's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
