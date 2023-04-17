Elizabeth (Lizzie) Lane (née Fitzgerald), Beenanasbig, Kilmorna, Listowel.

Peacefully, on April 17th, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Mick. Lizzie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Mary, Nora and Betty, sons Jimmy and Con, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Regina, sons-in-law Dan and Ger, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Wednesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Lizzie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.

House private, please.