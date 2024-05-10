A memorial plaque will be unveiled on the grounds of Nazareth House, formerly the Pembroke Alms Industrial School in Tralee tomorrow.

It marks 25 years to the day since the state apology by then-Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in Dáil Éireann on behalf of state and church for the unimaginable cruelty inflicted on children in industrial and reformatory schools across Ireland.

A plaque will be unveiled by Minister for Education Norma Foley at the McCauley Unit of Baile Mhuire, at 1pm tomorrow, with all welcome to attend.

Former resident of Nazareth House, Miriam Moriarty-Owens this week received a letter from President Michael D Higgins, who wrote we must never forget the terror of industrial schools.

Miriam, who has been campaigning for a memorial for decades now, says tomorrow will be a very important day for all those who attended Nazareth House.