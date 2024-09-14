Elizabeth (Lil) O'Leary (nee Kelly), Birchfield, Loreto and formerly of Gullaun, Gneeveguilla and Rathmore, passed away peacefully on September 12th 2024 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny. Sadly missed by her loving children Seán, Ellen and Maureen , sons-in-law Bertie O'Leary and the late Michael Healy, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Barry, Shane, Ailish, Norielle, Meadhbh, Daniel, Bryan, Daithí and Moira, great-grandchildren Aoife, Seán and Aidan, her sisters Mary Wynne (New York) and Joan Murphy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis"

Reposing at O'Shea's funeral home Sunday evening from 7:00pm to 8:30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla.

Requiem mass for Elizabeth (Lil) O'Leary (nee Kelly) will take place on Monday morning at 11:00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on mcn.live /church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore