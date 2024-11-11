Elizabeth (Betty) O'Riordan (née O'Hara), Sudbury, Suffolk, UK and formerly of Aghadoe, Killarney Co Kerry & Glencairn, Waterford

Elizabeth (Betty) died peacefully in the presence of her loving family and the nurses and carers of Devonshire Care Home, Cavendish, Suffolk. Cherished wife of the late Patrick, beloved daughter of the late Laurence and Frances and loving sister of the late Larry, Mary, Benny, Frances, John, Tom, Paddy and Willie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Billy, Peter and Terence, her daughter Annette, daughters-in-law Wendy, Jenni and Marianne, son-in-law Stephen, her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister-in-law Alice O'Hara, nephews, nieces, the extended O'Riordan and O'Hara families and her dear friends.

"May Elizabeth Rest In Peace"

Elizabeth (Betty's) funeral will be arriving at the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Thursday evening, 14th November 2024 at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Fossa Parish