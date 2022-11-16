Eleanor Sugrue née O'Mahony

Eleanor Sugrue nee O'Mahony of Colleswood, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Strand Road, Tralee, died peacefully on 16th November 2022, beloved wife of the late John, dearest mother of Shauna and John and sister of Vincent, Ray, Gerrard and the late Ann. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, her grandchildren Addison, Oran and Fionn, son-in-law Joe and daughter in law Eilis, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (20th November) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eleanor will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to New Ross Community Hospital, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.