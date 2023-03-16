Eithne Finucane (née O'Hanlon)

Piermount, Tarbert and late of Quay Street, Ballylongford. Peacefully, on March 16th, 2023, at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Brendan and sister Geraldine. Beloved mother of Raymond, Maria, Eithne, Brendan and Pauline. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Angela, brothers Tom, Con, Pat and Martin, grandchildren Kate, Olwyn, Austin, Odhran, Eithne, Ruairi, Meabh and Fiadh, daughters-in-law Breda and Marie, sons-in-law Pat, Daniel and Guy,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eithne being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com, followed by burial afterwards in Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please.