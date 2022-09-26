Eilish (Elizabeth) Geaney née Guiney, Knocknadarrive, Brosna and formerly of Glountane Brosna;

died peacefully in her 96th year on 27th September 2022 in the wonderful care of the Rathass Ward staff at University Hospital Kerry and with her dearly loved family by her side.Predeceased by her loving husband Mikey, Daughters Baby Breda, Noreen and Anne, Son Davy, granchildren Amanda, Noel and Conor and great-granddaughter Chloe, her parents James and Nora, brothers George and Ben and sister Mary Ann, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and also her niece Maureen.Sadly missed by her loving family Jimmy (Athea), Margaret Curtin (Brosna), Pat Kerins (Scartaglen), Eilish Moynihan (Scartaglen), Teresa Cahill (Cordal), Michael (Athlacca) and Ben (Brosna), sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, 27grandchildren, 22 greatgrandchildren, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home Brosna on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart her son Ben’s home on Friday at 10.15 a.m. on route to St. Carthage’s Church Brosna, via Glountane, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Castleisland Day Care Centre and Brosna Over 55 Club.