Eilís Feehan (née O’Brosnacháin)

Eilís Feehan (née O’Brosnachain) late of Carlow, Leixlip and Tralee, passed away suddenly on July 1st, 2024. Pre-deceased by her infant son Paul and brothers Aoghan and Fiona.

Deeply missed by her loving son Brendan, his dad Mick, daughter-in-law Alison, her adored grandsons Michael and James, her sisters; Brid (O’Halloran), Eimear (Hogan) and Maura (George), her brother Eoin, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, Co. Offaly (R42 YF75) on Thursday from 5pm. - 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.15am. for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Facebook page: Brendan Birr