Jun 23, 2024 12:55

Eileen Weldon (Nee Griffin), Barleymount, Killarney Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Monday the 24th of June from 7:30pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at Prince of Peace Church, Fossa at 10:30am Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family Flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. Family Information: Dearly loved by recently deceased husband Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving children Kathleen, Michael, James and Padraig, daughters-in-law Hilda, Sharon and Gillian, son-in-law James, her much loved grandchildren Ewan, Eve, Shea, Ava, Rian, Ruarí, Zachery and Esme, brother Dermot Griffin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Eileen is pre-deceased by her brothers Donie and Michael Griffin.