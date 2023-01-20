Eileen Russell nee Brick of Kilgulbin, Ardfert

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (23rd January) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on churchmedia.tv).

Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to K.S.P.C.A., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Dear mother of Pauline & Carmel and sister of Bridie & Doreen and the late Paddy & Ann.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Anthon, Almhá & Tara, great grandchildren Amelie, Alicia & Ezra, son-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.