Eileen Russell nee Brick of Kilgulbin, Ardfert
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (23rd January) from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on churchmedia.tv).
Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to K.S.P.C.A., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Dear mother of Pauline & Carmel and sister of Bridie & Doreen and the late Paddy & Ann.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Anthon, Almhá & Tara, great grandchildren Amelie, Alicia & Ezra, son-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Recommended
Property price inflation decreases in KerryJan 21, 2023 16:01
Man who died following workplace accident in Killarney laid to rest this morningJan 21, 2023 10:01
Two Kerry beaches named in Top 10 of Ireland's Best BeachesJan 20, 2023 17:01
Ryanair announces increased flights from Kerry AirportJan 20, 2023 13:01
Kerry hotel voted Ireland's best in Reader Travel AwardsJan 21, 2023 15:01