Eileen O'Grady (née Lyne), Fahamore, Castlegregory and formerly of Quaybaun, Glenbeigh, died on 22nd August 2022. Beloved wife of the late Crohan, dear mother of Séamus, Chris and the late Bríd. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters-in-law Anne and Eileen, her adored grandchildren Adam, Shannen, Leanne, Jimmy and Cian and her great-granddaughter Fiadh, her brothers-in-law, her sisters-in-law, her nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Thursday, 25th August 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary Church, Castlegregory on Friday 26th August at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass (live streamed on "Castlegregory Parish Facebook Live"). Interment afterwards to Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donation's, if desired to University Hospital Kerry or care of Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.