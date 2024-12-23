Eileen O'Flaherty née Spillane, Derrymore East, Tralee, and Inchaloughra, Castlegregory, died 23rd December, peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her baby sons Michael & Edward, mother Moll, father Denny.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Sonny (Morgan) and loving sons Morgan, Denis and Thomas, her adored grandchildren Morgan, Kate, Malachy, Méabh, Rose, Hazel and Matthew, daughters-in-law Mary, Karen and Rebecca.

Sadly missed by her brother Maurice, sisters Bernie, Theresa, Margaret, Maureen and Joan, sisters-in-law Kathleen & Carmel, brothers-in-law

John P, Jack Oliver, Martin, Richard and Denis, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Her family would like to sincerely thank all who cared for Eileen over the years especially her devoted niece Bríd.

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Friday 27th December from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Funeral Cortége arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, Saturday 28th December, at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass for Eileen, which will be Live Streamed on, www.hogansfuneralhome.com, after which Eileen will be laid to rest in Annagh Cemetery.

No flowers please donations if desired to MS Society Tralee / West Kerry Branch or care of Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.

Enquiries to Sean or John at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119