Eileen McElligott nee Doyle

Castlelawn Ballyheigue, and formerly of Main Street, Ballyheigue.
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Sunday 19th March from 4pm to 5.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Monday 20th March at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetary, Ballyheigue.
The mass will be livestreamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue
AY SHE REST IN PEACE
Predeceased by her Father and Mother Tom and Madge, Aunt Mamie, Sisters Peg, Bridie and Mary and Brother Micko.
Sadly missed by her loving family, Husband Pat, Son Paudie, Daughter- in-Law Noreen, Grand children Patrick and Angie and their partners Rachel and Sean, Great Grandaughter Lauren, Sisters Patsy and Kitty, Brother Frank, Brothers-in-Law, Sisters-in-Law, Nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
