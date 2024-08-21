Eileen (Lena) Moriarty née Lenihan, 11 Melrose Grove and Laharn, Killorglin.
Peacefully in the loving and tender care of St Joseph's Home, Killorglin.
Pre deceased by husband Michael, grandson Kieran and her parents and siblings.
Sadly missed by daughter Teresa, son Pat, son-in-law Tony, granddaughter Hannah, grandson Joe and great grandson Finn, sister-in-law Babe Lenihan, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May She Rest In Peace
