Eileen (Eily) Hogan

HOGAN, Eileen (Eily), Hogans Grocery & Drapery Shop, Glin, Co. Limerick, 22nd May, 2024 in her 95th year; peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas, her 8 brothers and 3 sisters. Eily will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her adored children, Mary, Paddy, Marcella, Eileen, John, Anne and Edel; daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law John, Michael and Roy, her beloved grandchildren, Tina, Anne, Hazel, Rory, Betty, Emma, Cian, Ava, Jack and Lucy; her great- grandchildren, Aerie, Denna, Shane, Bellamy and Logan; sister-in-law Margaret Hogan, much loved nieces, nephews, The Mulvihill Family, Moyvane, kind neighbours, relatives and many many wonderful friends.

'Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come'

Reposing at home (eircode V94P2EC) on Friday, 24th May from 5.00pm until 8.00pm Removal from her home on Saturday, 25th May for 12 o'clock Mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Family flowers only

Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: churchservices.tv/glin

May Eily Rest in Peace