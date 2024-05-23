The death has occurred of
Eileen (Eily) Hogan
HOGAN, Eileen (Eily), Hogans Grocery & Drapery Shop, Glin, Co. Limerick, 22nd May, 2024 in her 95th year; peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas, her 8 brothers and 3 sisters. Eily will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her adored children, Mary, Paddy, Marcella, Eileen, John, Anne and Edel; daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law John, Michael and Roy, her beloved grandchildren, Tina, Anne, Hazel, Rory, Betty, Emma, Cian, Ava, Jack and Lucy; her great- grandchildren, Aerie, Denna, Shane, Bellamy and Logan; sister-in-law Margaret Hogan, much loved nieces, nephews, The Mulvihill Family, Moyvane, kind neighbours, relatives and many many wonderful friends.
'Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come'
Reposing at home (eircode V94P2EC) on Friday, 24th May from 5.00pm until 8.00pm Removal from her home on Saturday, 25th May for 12 o'clock Mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.
Family flowers only
Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: churchservices.tv/glin
May Eily Rest in Peace
Recommended
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious collision near CampMay 23, 2024 13:16
Just 22 percent of Kerry's declared local election candidates are femaleMay 23, 2024 13:12
Plans needed now to meet future housing demand for older people in KenmareMay 23, 2024 13:11
Initial compensation payments made to 197 children harmed in care of South Kerry CAHMSMay 23, 2024 13:09
Motorists advised to be careful as Rás Tailteann enters KerryMay 23, 2024 12:18