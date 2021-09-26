Eileen Collins nee O Donoghue, Avondale, Dingle and Kinard West.

Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. private family Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle

House private.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Dingle Fife and Drum Band.