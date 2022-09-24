Eileen Clifford née Ring, Muckross Drive, Killarney and late of Lacka Cross, Ballydesmond.

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of Johnny, adored mother of Lorraine, Adrian and Sonia and amazing Nana to Graham, Killian, Darragh, Chloe, Clara, Sam and Jess. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Anthony O'Sullivan and Lorraine's partner Declan Murray, her sisters Sheila Lehane and Marian Howard, brother Donie and her late brother Patrick, her cousin Eilish Horgan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and her many wonderful friends and carers. "May Her Gentle Soul, Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Eileen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.