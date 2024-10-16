Eileen Cadogan née O’Neill, Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick and formerly of Boherbawn, Causeway.

Predeceased by her parents William and Bridget O’Neill, sisters Mary and Bridie.

Died peacefully at home on the 14th of October 2024 following a short illness borne with great courage and dignity, surrounded by her loving family with wonderful support from Milford Hospice and Barrack View Primary Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Ignatius and much-loved mother of Neil, Liam, Kay and Ger.

Greatly missed by her son-in-law Michael and daughters-in-law Ena and Marie, her adored grandchildren Cathal, Diarmaid, Clíodhna, Kelvin, Kate, Amy, Mike, Aoife, Cormac and Eimear, brothers Jetty and Séan (London), sister-in-law Celia, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of supportive neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Eileen will be reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday, (18th October) from 5.30 to 7.00p.m.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (19th of October) at 11:30a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery.

Eileen’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on http://stjosephsparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/