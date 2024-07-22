Eileen Buckley nee Larkin of Dromcunnig, Abbeydorney and formerly Killehenny, Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (23rd July) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Wednesday morning where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv ). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:- Eileen , died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on 22nd July 2024, daughter of the late Delia & Jack, beloved wife of Michael, dearest mother of Pat, Deirdre, Katriona, Helen, Michelle, Ruth & Valerie, sister of Ruth (Keane) and the late Patsy and grandmother of the late Ellen (Crowley).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her twenty grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nephews, nieces, extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

May the Lord rest her gentle soul.