Eileen (Babell) Lynch (née Mahony), Tournageehy, Listowel, Co. Kerry.
Peacefully, on August 25th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Ted and mother of the late Mary. Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Derry, Liam, Tim and Joseph, daughters-in-law Dora, Pat and Anne Marie, sons-in-law Mike and Steve, her adored 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening, August 27th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel. House private, please.
